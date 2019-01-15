BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Monday 1/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) 

PLANS – Still on the run, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) succumb to their feelings for one another and begin planning their future together.  Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor.  Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Benny Nzingha Stewart directed the episode written by Jan Nash & J. Allen Brown (#210). Original airdate 1/21/2019.