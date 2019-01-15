Bill to increase Virginia’s minimum wage headed to full Senate

RICHMOND, Va. – A bill to increase Virginia’s minimum wage has passed the Commerce and Labor Committee and is headed to the full Senate.
The bill would raise the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour.
Related: Amazon announces $15 minimum wage for all US employees
The new wages would go into effect on July 1, then increase to $13 an hour in 2020 and to $15 an hour by 2021.
Local delegates Frank Wagner, Tommy Norment, Louise Lucas, and Lionel Spruill voted in favor of the bill.
Related: Local air traffic controllers talk government shutdown lawsuit and zero dollar pay stubs