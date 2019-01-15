ARROW new episode, Monday 1/21 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Shattered Lives” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

OLIVER RETURNS TO HIS REGULAR LIFE IN STAR CITY — Oliver (Stephen Amell) is ready to get back to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). However, when Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow (Sea Shimooka) things take a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) must answer to ARGUS about Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#710). Original airdate 1/21/2019.