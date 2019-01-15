× Another snow chance this weekend

Another weekend… another chance for rain and snow.

Like last weekend, a large weather system will spread rain and snow from the Midwest to the East Coast this coming weekend.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend for us. Clouds will gradually build in on Saturday with low rain chances during the day. Highs will warm into the low to mid 50s. Rain will start to spread in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will see widespread rain on Sunday with highs in the 50s and winds cranking up.

Things will start to get tricky later Sunday afternoon to Sunday night as a cold front moves through. The cold front will usher in a HUGE drop in temperatures. It will be all about timing. When the cold air moves in versus when the moisture moves out. If they overlap, we will see the rain change over to snow.

Looking at two of our long range forecast models, the GFS is more aggressive with the changeover to snow – filling in snow for almost all of eastern VA and eastern NC by Sunday evening. The Euro is less aggressive with the changeover – filling in snow mainly on the middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore.

It is too early to be able to pinpoint any snowfall totals. We will continue to update the snow chances and timing through the week.

Even if we do not see snow, will we have to deal with a bitterly cold Monday.

Temperatures will start in the 20s Monday morning with wind chill values in the single digits. North to NW winds will gusts to near 40 mph. High temperatures on Monday will only reach the mid 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s.

-Meteorologist Myles Henderson