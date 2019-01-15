Allegiant announces new nonstop flights to Cleveland and Cincinnati at $49 for limited time

NORFOLK, Va. – From Ohio or want to visit? You can now book a pretty cheap flight to Cincinnati and Cleveland from Norfolk International Airport!

Allegiant announced two new nonstop routes to Norfolk from Cincinnati and Cleveland on Tuesday.

To celebrate, the company is offering fares on the new routes as low as $49 each way. The company said price displayed reflects purchase of a roundtrip itinerary and includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

The flights will begin June 7 and will operate twice-weekly.

Discounted flights must be purchased by January 16 for travel by August 13. Click here for more information.