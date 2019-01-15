15-year-old questioned regarding social media threats made toward Surry Co., Sussex Co. schools

SURRY COUNTY, Va. – The Surry Co. Sheriff’s Office says that a 15-year-old has admitted to posting threats on social media toward Surry County and Sussex County schools.

According to officials, the threatening messages were made last Thursday and were deemed to be not credible.

Officials added that A juvenile petition will be obtained this morning regarding this incident and the 15-year-old was released to his family.

The Surry Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it wants to re-emphasize to everyone that it has a zero tolerance for making threats of school violence and those who do so will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. They also urge parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of sending such messages.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Surry or Sussex Sheriff’s Office with that information. Surry S.O. 757-294-5264 or Sussex S.O. 434-246-5000.

