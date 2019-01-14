Tuesday’s top 10 matchup between UVA, Virginia Tech to air LIVE on News 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’s a series that dates back to the 1914-15 season. But the Virginia-Virginia Tech men’s hoops rivalry has never seen a matchup like this.

Tuesday night, in a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3, No. 4 Virginia (15-and-0) hosts No. 9 Virginia Tech (14-and-1) in the first ever meeting between the two rivals in which both teams are ranked in the top 10.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. News 3’s sports reporter Mitch Brown and Sports Director Adam Winkler will have live pregame coverage during News 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Virginia is 91-and-56 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 38-and-13 mark in Charlottesville. The two teams split their meetings last season, with each squad winning away from home. Overall, UVA has won 10 of its past 13 games vs. the Hokies.

“The bottom line is, they’re a top-10 team,” Virginia’s Ty Jerome said of the Hokies. “Our place is going to be rocking. The students are back, so it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere. I think we’re all just looking forward to it.”

The Hokies (14-and-1, 3-and-0 ACC), who have tied the school record for best start with the 1982-83 team, are 3-and-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2007.