State lawmakers announce legislation to build casino in Portsmouth

RICHMOND, Va. – State lawmakers announced a unified effort to build casinos in Portsmouth, Danville, and Bristol during a press conference on Monday morning.

Portsmouth Senator Louise Lucas is helping to lead the efforts. The lawmakers say those three cities face economic challenges and the casinos would help spur economic development and create jobs.

Mayor John Rowe said the city already has a site picked out, a developer selected, but they need legislation to pass in order to make it happen.

Part of the legislation includes referendum votes to see if people would support building the casinos.

The City of Norfolk also has announced plans to try and build a casino near Harbor Park. That plan still faces several legal obstacles.

