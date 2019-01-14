Police searching for man who robbed Virginia Beach Sunoco at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the Sunoco gas station at 920 Diamond Springs Road Sunday night.

The armed robbery happened minutes before 11 p.m.

Authorities say a man dressed in all black clothing entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Police are unable to provide any further description of the suspect.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.