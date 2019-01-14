Norfolk selected to join National Startup in Residence program

NORFOLK, Va. – City Manager Douglas Smith is pleased to announce ARDX and Civis Analytics were selected to participate in Norfolk’s 2019 Startup in Residence (STiR) program.

ARDX is a Norfolk-based company and will focus on starting and growing a small business in Norfolk.

Civis Analytics from Washington D.C. will focus on communicating and reducing flood risk for Norfolk residents.

Over 16-weeks, these companies will volunteer their time and work with city staff to tackle these civic challenges with new technology tools and services.

“I am thrilled to move forward with these companies and create customized and creative technology solutions for our citizens,” said Douglas Smith, City Manager. “Great cities embrace innovation and I’m proud of the work of the city staff who developed the challenges and thank the companies who answered the call.”

In August 2018, Norfolk joined the national Startup in Residence program. As part of the process, Norfolk submitted five civic challenges to local, state and national technology companies in the STiR network.

These challenges focused on emergency sheltering, small business support, Freedom of Information Act records management, flood analytics and decision support for residents and real-time waste management system.

STiR is now in 22 governments across the US and Canada and has worked with nearly 100 startups.