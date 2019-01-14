× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies but still cold and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing, cold, and windy… A few leftover rain/sleet/snow showers will linger early this morning. Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning. Watch out for icy spots on bridges, overpasses, and ramps. It will feel more like the 20s this morning with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will begin to break up and clear out this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds will continue to clear out tonight as winds relax and lows fall into the upper 20s.

We will warm into the mid 40s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will continue for Wednesday with highs near 50.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in later Thursday to early Friday. Clouds will build in through the day on Thursday with rain showers moving in that night. Rain will continue into Friday morning with clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s for the end of the work week.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cold, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

