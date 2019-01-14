Man shot in the hand in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – On January 13 around 9:30 p.m. Norfolk police responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after being informed by the Portsmouth Police Department of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man stated he was shot by an unknown person while in a vehicle somewhere in the City of Norfolk.

The exact location of the shooting in unknown.

The investigation revealed that there were three adult men inside a residence in the 900 block of Armfield Circle when one man accidentally fired a handgun hitting one of the men.

The men left Norfolk and were in route to Portsmouth Naval Hospital when they crashed the car in the City of Portsmouth.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Norfolk police ask for anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.