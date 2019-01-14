Heisman Trophy winner, Major League Baseball prospect Kyler Murray declares for NFL Draft

NORMAN, Okla. – He’s just a quarterback running the option. Only this option doesn’t include a pitch to a running back or fullback.

Kyler Murray, the defending Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Oklahoma, has declared for the NFL Draft. While this wouldn’t be a surprising move for a highly-decorated, draft eligible player – it’s more complicated for Murray.

Last June, Murray signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland A’s after the team used the ninth overall selection in the Major League Baseball draft to select the Oklahoma two sport star.

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the next installment of Murray’s signing bonus is due in March. However, the NFL Combine occurs in February. La Canfora reports Kyler would have to play back $1.1 million should he choose football over baseball.

Murray asked for, and was granted permission, to continue his college football career for at least one more season after signing with Oakland.

“The risk of the football, in our opinion, was outweighed by the upside on the baseball field,” A’s director of scouting Eric Kubota told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma and frankly, we’re kind of excited to be Oklahoma fans for 12 games. That’s not easy for a Cal guy to say.”

Declaring for the NFL Draft doesn’t mean Murray has chosen to play football over baseball. It’s just a way for the QB to keep his options open.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

Kyler Murray keeps his grindiron dreams alive, declares for the draft #asexpected. Would have to think we see him at the combine. His next installment of his signing bonus is paid in March, per my buddy @Ken_Rosenthal. We'll see if ever gets it. Will have to pay back $1.1M to A's — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 14, 2019

No real surprise here, given that it has been obvious that football is Murray's greatest love over baseball. This alone doesn't mean it's set in stone that he'll head to the NFL, but no way football teams will take him in the first round unless he is 100% committed to being a QB. https://t.co/CgMBhl6m35 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) January 14, 2019