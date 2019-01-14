It’s Norfolk Restaurant Week. Get excited!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Get excited for Norfolk Restaurant Week!

From January 13 to January 20, restaurants in Norfolk will have deals and specials that are catered to allowing you to experience some of the best food that this city and region has to offer.

A lot of the restaurants will have specials that keep cost down. Prices for food and drinks will vary.

Restaurants like 456 Fish, The Barrel Room, 219 Bistro, California Pizza and Blue Moon TapHouse, plus many more, are participating.

For more information on Norfolk Restaurant Week, click here.