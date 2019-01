JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Harbor Road in the Governor’s Land subdivision Monday night.

The call came in at 8 p.m. after neighbors reported seeing flames.

Authorities say the home was unoccupied and under renovation.

No one was injured during this incident.

James City County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews from the City of Williamsburg Fire Department provided assistance.

