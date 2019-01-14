Hampton employees, employers sought for summer youth jobs program

HAMPTON, Va. – The City of Hampton is looking for employees and employers to take part in the upcoming Summer Youth Employment Program.

Hampton residents that are 16-24 years of age can earn up to $1,500, gain valuable job skills, training and experience with working in a city department, at a private Hampton business, or with a Hampton non-profit from through the program.

The program will run June 17 through August 30.

“It really was an adventure,” said 18-year-old Jakayla Scott, of Phoebus High School, who participated in the program last summer. “I experienced a great working environment and met amazing people. I would recommend this program to any teens in my area.”

Businesses will get help throughout the Summer while also helping young people receive valuable work experience if they are willing to train and supervise a young employee for up to 20 hours a week.

The city will cover the student’s pay. Last summer Hampton businesses got $30,000 worth of labor. All employees will receive program orientation and pre-employment training. Transportation to work by bus is also included.

“We’ve had some really nice young people working for us,” said Cary Patrick Jr., of Patrick’s Hardware, which has been a part of the program for three years. “They take an interest in what we ask them to do. It’s allowed us to catch up on some things we don’t normally do. It’s a positive experience for them and also a positive experience for us.”

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck described the summer employment program that gives meaningful employment, job skills, and a financial boost to young people.

“This program benefits not just the participating young people and businesses, but it has an impact on the broader community by increasing the level of job readiness in our city,” Tuck said.

Go to this link for more information about the program, an application for job seekers and a form for employers. Applications and forms will be accepted from January 14 through March 8.

For additional information, contact the Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities at 757-727-4681, or email Coordinator Darius Swift at darius.swift@hampton.gov.