Group accused of attempting to attack, carjack man after he met woman for Halloween party date in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Six people accused of attacking and trying to carjack a man in Norfolk last October are facing charges.

Police got the call on October 29.

The victim told officials he met up with a woman he knew from Facebook to go to a Halloween party.

After the party, they allegedly went to the 1700 block of Cottonwood Court.

Court records state that while they were parked at that location, another woman opened the driver’s side door and jumped into the victim’s lap.

They state she tried to take the car keys and remove the victim’s seat belt before grabbing the victim’s necklace and pulling out a gun.

Records indicate the victim then noticed several more people surrounding the vehicle.

They say the woman the victim went on a date with got out of the car.

The victim grabbed for the gun and threw his car into reverse, the court documents say.

He said he heard four to five shots fired in his direction as he drove off and saw four separate handguns during the entire ordeal, according to the search warrant.

Tranathan Holmes, Kiara Broadnax, Jamarco Cochran, Nealasia Morris, Alexia Trotter and Chaneal Spruill were all arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspects are charged with carjacking, conspiracy, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm to commit a felony, abduction by force and shooting at a car, among other charges.

Most of the suspects are being held without bond.

Holmes, Cochran, Morris and Spruill have court on January 15. Broadnax is scheduled to appear in court on January 30, and Trotter’s court date is scheduled for January 31.