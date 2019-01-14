HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Legend Hunter" is a new Travel Channel series which uncovers the secrets to famous crimes, mysteries and myths. The star of the show, Pat Spain, joins us to discuss how he uses his scientific expertise and top-of-the-line technology to investigate murder, theft and other unexplained events.
Famous crimes, mysteries and myths with explorer Pat Spain on Coast Live
