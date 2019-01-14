Dare County asking for the public’s help in naming Oregon Inlet bridge

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Officials in Dare County and North Carolina are asking the community to help them come up with a name for a bridge in Oregon Inlet.

According to Dare County, at their February 4 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners will consider submitting a request to NCDOT for the naming of the new bridge at Oregon Inlet.

They have a form available online that enables citizens to submit recommendations.

Click here to access the form and submit a name.

Information must be included that explains why the naming is warranted; for example, significant contributions and accomplishments of the individual at the local, state, and/or national level.View NCDOT`s policy regarding honorary designations.All submissions must be made by Thursday, January 31, at 5 p.m., added Dare County.