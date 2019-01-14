Crews working house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews with Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services are working a house fire in the 900 block of Wilcox Avenue Monday evening.

The call came in shortly before 7 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the roof of the single-family home. Crews are currently trying to suppress the fire, which has been contained to the attic.

Everyone got out of the house before the fire department arrived.

The scene is still active.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

