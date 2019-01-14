American Red Cross has emergency need for blood, platelet donors after holidays

Right now, they’re calling it an emergency blood shortage.

According to the American Red Cross, they’re looking for all eligible donors — especially type “o.”

Officials say they saw a big decline in donations over the holidays.

If you want to donate — just contact the red cross — there are several opportunities over the next couple of weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 14-Feb. 15

NC

Chowan

Edenton

1/29/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Cooperative Extension, 730 N Granville Street, Suite A

2/12/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street

_______________

Currituck

Moyock

1/22/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road

_______________

Dare

Buxton

1/18/2019: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12

Kitty Hawk

2/6/2019: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manteo

2/15/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Dare County Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive

Nags Head

1/30/2019: 12 p.m. — 4 p.m., Jennette’s Pier, 7223 South Virginia Dare Trail, The Beach Road, Milepost 16.5

_______________

Hertford

Ahoskie

1/22/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 431 Boone Farm Rd

1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Hertford County High School, 1500 West First Street

2/6/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street

Murfreesboro

1/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Chowan University, One University Place

Winton

1/16/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., EEOC Building, 119 Justice Drive

_______________

Pasquotank

Elizabeth City

1/28/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext

1/31/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., mid-Atlantic Christian University Harold C. Turner Building, 715 Poindexter Street

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road

2/3/2019: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, Elizabeth City, 1409 Parkview Drive

2/3/2019: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1453 North Road Street

2/13/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Elizabeth City State University/New Student Center, 1704 Weeksville Road

2/14/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street

_______________

Perquimans

Hertford

1/17/2019: 2:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street

2/1/2019: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Perquimans County High School, 305 Edenton Road Street

VA

Accomack

Chincoteague Island

2/13/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Chincoteague Coast Guard, 3823 Main Street

Melfa

1/22/2019: 12 p.m. — 4 p.m., Eastern Shore Community College, 29300 Lankford Highway

_______________

Chesapeake City

Chesapeake

1/14/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

1/14/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Thurgood Marshall Elementary, 2706 Border Road

1/15/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall-Chesapeake Police Department, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

1/16/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., St. Stephen, Martyr, 1544 S. Battlefield Boulevard

1/17/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Cavalier Ford Lincoln, 1515 South Military Highway

1/21/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive

1/22/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., ASM Research, 1434 Crosswise Blvd.

1/25/2019: 12 p.m. — 4 p.m., First Team Toyota Showroom, 3400 Western Branch Blvd

1/26/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

1/29/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tidewater Community College-Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road

1/31/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.

2/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate Campus, 4320 Bruce Road

2/3/2019: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Norfolk Moose Lodge #464, 2000 Campostella Rd

2/4/2019: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Real Life Christian Church, 900 N. Centerville Turnpike

2/7/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Hickory Ruritan Club, 2752 Battlefield Boulevard South

2/8/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sutherland Global, 1313 Executive Blvd

2/9/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

2/10/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

2/11/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road

2/13/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 916 N. Centerville Turnpike

2/14/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

2/15/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Great Bridge Lodge #257, 148 Mt. Pleasant Road

_______________

Franklin City

Franklin

1/18/2019: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive

_______________

Gloucester

Glou Point

2/6/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Institute of Marine Science, 1375 Greate Road, P.O. Box 1346

Gloucester

1/18/2019: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Lowe’s, 6659 George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17

Hayes

1/22/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Abingdon Fire and Rescue Station 3, 2676 Hayes Rd., Gloucester Point, VA

2/9/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Gloucester Church of Christ, 2432 Hayes Road

_______________

Hampton City

Fort Monroe

1/25/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia State Police, 110 Pratt Street

Hampton

1/21/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2510 N Armistead Avenue

1/22/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road

1/23/2019: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

1/24/2019: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Hampton University Student Center, Hampton University

1/25/2019: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Hampton City Hall, 22 Lincoln Street

1/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive

1/28/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Greater Discipleship Center, 1307 LaSalle Ave

1/29/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., TNCC Moore Hall, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive

2/5/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Eaton Middle School, 2108 Cunningham Drive

2/11/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard

2/13/2019: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

_______________

Isle of Wight

Windsor

2/7/2019: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., Isle of Wight Ruritan Club House, 17011 Courthouse Highway

_______________

James City

Williamsburg

1/22/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road

1/23/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 5424 Discovery Park Boulevard

1/25/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive

1/28/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Marshall Wythe School of Law, South Henry Street

1/29/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Street

1/29/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian, 3287 Ironbound Road

1/30/2019: 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Thomas Nelson , Williamsburg, 4601 Opportunity Way

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road

2/2/2019: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

2/5/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Road

2/8/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Wellspring United Methodist Church, 4871 Longhill Road

2/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital- Staff Development Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road

2/12/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., College of William and Mary Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Drive

_______________

Mathews

Hudgins

2/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. — 7 p.m., Piankatank Ruritan Club, Route 198 West

_______________

Newport News City

Fort Eustis

1/24/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Joint Base Langley Eustis, 1900 Jackson Ave, Corner of 5th and Patton

Newport News

1/14/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Newport News Public School Admin Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard

1/15/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 860 Omni Boulevard

1/15/2019: 1:15 p.m. — 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

1/21/2019: 1:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., St Andrews Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street

1/23/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place

1/25/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Rd.

2/1/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Indian Motorcycle of Southeastern Virginia, 11704 Jefferson Ave

2/2/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

2/10/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

2/11/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Mariners’ Museum and Park, 100 Museum Dr.

_______________

Norfolk City

Norfolk

1/14/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/14/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Granby Elementary School, 7101 Newport Avenue

1/15/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/16/2019: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/17/2019: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/18/2019: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., 150 West Main Street, 150 West Main Street

1/18/2019: 12 p.m. — 4 p.m., Optima Health- Norfolk, 824 N.Military Hwy, Suite 200

1/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy Street

1/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/20/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hampton Roads Church Bloodmobile, 1132 Pickett Road

1/21/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/22/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/22/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

1/23/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street

1/23/2019: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/24/2019: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/26/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Norfolk Yacht & Country Club, 7001 Hampton Blvd

1/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/28/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/29/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/30/2019: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chrysler Museum, One Memorial Place

1/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/30/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent

1/31/2019: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., EVMS-We Challenge U, 700 West Olney Road

1/31/2019: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/1/2019: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/4/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/5/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/6/2019: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Wesleyan University — Batten Student Center, 1584 Wesleyan Drive

2/6/2019: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/7/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue

2/7/2019: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/8/2019: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/9/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/10/2019: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd

2/11/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. — 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/13/2019: 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street

2/13/2019: 12:15 p.m. — 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/13/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., ODU Whitehurst Hall, 1715 W. 48th St.

2/14/2019: 11:15 a.m. — 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/14/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave

2/15/2019: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Sentara Leigh Hospital Elizabeth River Room, 830 Kempsville Road

2/15/2019: 8:15 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

_______________

Northampton

Exmore

1/17/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 4158 Seaside Rd

2/4/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Broadwater Academy, 3500 Broadwater Road

_______________

Poquoson City

Poquoson

2/8/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road

_______________

Portsmouth City

Portsmouth

1/15/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue

1/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane

1/24/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Police Training Center, 309 Columbia Street

1/24/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Tidewater Community College — Portsmouth Campus, 120 Campus Drive

2/9/2019: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road

2/9/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Defined Athletics Portsmouth, 5603 High St W

_______________

Southampton

Courtland

1/24/2019: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School, 31023 Camp Pkwy

_______________

Suffolk City

Suffolk

1/16/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road

1/23/2019: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 213 North Main St

1/31/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive

_______________

Surry

Surry

1/27/2019: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 5738 Colonial Trail East

_______________

Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach

1/14/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/14/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 644 Little Neck Road

1/15/2019: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/16/2019: 7 a.m. — 11 a.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1436 Air Rail Avenue

1/16/2019: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Liberty Tax- Building 5, 2371 Liberty Way

1/17/2019: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/17/2019: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Chantel Ray Real Estate, 1833 Republic Road, Suite #103

1/17/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Beacon Baptist Church, 2301 Newstead Drive

1/17/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Church of the Holy Family, 1279 North Great Neck Road

1/18/2019: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/18/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Road

1/19/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/19/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., GO Church, 333 Edwin Drive

1/20/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/21/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/21/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Coastal Community Church, 2800 S Independance Blvd

1/22/2019: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/23/2019: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Howard Hanna Real Estate-Oceanfront, 303 34th Street, Suite 102

1/23/2019: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/23/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Rd

1/24/2019: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/24/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 — 36th Street

1/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. — 7 p.m., Strawbridge Elementary, 2553 Strawbridge Rd

1/25/2019: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/26/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/27/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/28/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/28/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

1/28/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road

1/29/2019: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/30/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Pembroke Elementary, 4622 Jericho Road

1/31/2019: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/31/2019: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

2/1/2019: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/3/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/4/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/4/2019: 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

2/4/2019: 2:30 p.m. — 7 p.m., Ocean Lakes Elementary School, 1616 Upton Drive

2/5/2019: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/5/2019: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Linkhorn Bay Apartments, 1201 Waterfront Drive

2/6/2019: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/6/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road

2/7/2019: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/8/2019: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/9/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/10/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/11/2019: 7:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/11/2019: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hall Honda Virginia Beach, 3516 Virginia Beach Blvd

2/11/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sentara Virginia Beach General Front Lobby, 1060 First Colonial Road

2/12/2019: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Health Department, 4452 Corporation Ln, #200

2/12/2019: 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/13/2019: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/13/2019: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m., Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Road

2/14/2019: 7 a.m. — 1 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard

2/14/2019: 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/15/2019: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/15/2019: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, VB, 2804 Holland Road

_______________

Williamsburg City

Williamsburg

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Mason School of Business College of William and Mary, 101 Ukrop Way

_______________

York

Grafton

2/7/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Saint Lukes United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Road

Seaford

1/20/2019: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road

Tabb

2/14/2019: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Road

Yorktown

1/19/2019: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9041 George Washington Memorial Highway

1/20/2019: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church Yorktown, 111 Church Street

1/21/2019: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 3120 Kiln Creek Pkwy

2/8/2019: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Yorktown Masonic Lodge, 221 Ballard Street