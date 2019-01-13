Virginia State Police respond to 324 traffic crashes during winter storm

Virginians are advised to avoid traveling overnight as temperature begin to drop. Treacherous conditions will be created for motorists as wet and/or snow-covered roads ice-over across the Commonwealth.

Conditions today have ranged from snow-covered highways along the I-81 corridor and Northern Virginia to heavy rain across eastern and southern Virginia.

From 12 a.m. Sunday through 5:30 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 324 traffic crashes and assisted 196 disabled/stuck motorists statewide.

The majority of crashes have involved only damaged vehicles.

In addition to those totals, state police troopers are currently investigating 44 traffic crashes and assisting 11 disabled vehicle across the state as of right now.

The state police Richmond Division has responded to the most traffic crashes; the state police Fairfax Division has responded to the most disabled/stuck vehicles. There has been one storm-related fatal crash.

From 12 a.m. Sunday thru 5:30 p.m. Sunday, state troopers have responded to:

Richmond Division: 107 traffic crashes & 29 disabled vehicles

Culpeper Division: 40 traffic crashes & 30 disabled vehicles

Appomattox Division: 28 traffic crashes & 13 disabled vehicles

Wytheville Division: 12 traffic crashes & 4 disabled vehicles

Chesapeake Division: 49 traffic crashes & 21 disabled vehicles

Salem Division: 18 traffic crashes and 18 disabled vehicles

Fairfax Division: 68 traffic crashes and 81 disabled vehicles

VSP has investigated three fatal crashes since Saturday night (January 12):

1/12/19 – Pulaski County on Interstate 81 (1 fatality) – STORM-RELATED

1/13/19 – Brunswick County on rural road (1 fatality – 16-year-old male passenger)

1/13/19 – City of Norfolk on Interstate 64 (1 fatality)