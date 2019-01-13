Portsmouth Police introduce largest class in recent history

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department presents the police recruits for Class 19-A, the largest graduate class in recent history.

The class is composed of a diverse group of 13 men and 7 women for a total of 20 recruits.

All the recruits undergo basic police training at the Hampton Roads Criminal Justice Training Academy (HRCJTA) located in Newport News, Virginia.

The intensive 16-week program will challenge the recruits and provide them with the basic skills required to be a certified police officer.

The recruit journey started January 7 at the HRCJTA. Please join us in welcoming the newest members of our department as they work to achieve Chief Tonya Chapman’s vision of a highly ethical, high performing organization that embraces diversity and treats everyone with respect and dignity.