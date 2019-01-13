Homeowner injured after James City County fire

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – An early-morning house fire in the 8700 block of Diascund Road left one person injured Sunday.

At 3:06 a.m., units from the James City Brunton Volunteer Fire Department and the James City County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in Toano.

The homeowner was woken up by smoke, and discovered a fire near a wood stove. After attempting to extinguish the fire, the homeowner evacuated and called 911.

On arrival, crews located the homeowner, who required medical treatment and was taken to Sentara Regional Medical Center.

Fire crews contained the fire and smoke. The fire’s cause was ruled to be accidental.

According to James City County, the homeowner is in stable condition.