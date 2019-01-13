× First Warning Forecast: Tracking heavy rain and gusty winds, wintry mix possible late

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 AM Monday for Middlesex County.

A wet and windy day on tap. Expect heavy rain at times with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will mainly be in the low and mid 40s. Shaping up to be a fantastic day to stay inside! Watch out for ponding on the roadways and we could see a little flooding in poor drainage areas. Most communities should stay as plain rain throughout today. As the area of low pressure pulls off the coast, we could see the rain switch over to snow or a wintry mix as colder air wraps in late tonight. The best chance to see any additional light snow accumulation would be the Eastern Shore and areas like Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester County.

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s overnight. We will want to watch out for slick spots on any untreated roads or bridges since some northern areas will be just above freezing.

A few snow showers possible early Monday. We should see much drier conditions by 8:00 am. Expect partial clearing and windy conditions. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph, with gusts 25-30 mph. This will make temperatures feel much colder. Highs will only get to the upper 30s to near 40.

Dry weather and chilly temperatures will persist Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will increase Friday. Keeping chances low at a 25 percent chance.

We are also keeping our eye on a storm system that could impact us next weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

