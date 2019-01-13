× First Warning Forecast: Rain may transition to snow or a wintry mix late

The area of low pressure that brought us the messy weather, will continue to move off the coast tonight. We are dealing with some fog and mist right now causing reduced visibility. As the system pulls away, we could see a little wintry mix or snow as colder air moves in. All precipitation should move out before sunrise Monday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s, but should stay just above freezing. We could see some slick patches on untreated roads or bridges early.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Monday. Winds will continue to ease Monday morning through the afternoon. It will still be breezy though, with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s to low 40s, but will feel more like the 20s with a brisk northerly wind. High pressure will build in late Monday with clearing skies Monday night. This will set us up for a very cold night. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. BRR!

Plenty of sunshine on tap Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Another dry day Wednesday. It will be sunny and a bit milder with highs in the low 50s.

Mostly dry Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A disturbance will move through late with increasing rain chances through Friday morning.High Friday in the low 50s.

Another storm system will move in for the weekend bringing us more wet weather. We will continue to keep an eye on this.

