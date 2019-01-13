Early morning crash in Norfolk leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that occurred Sunday morning on Interstate 64, near Military Highway in Norfolk.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m.

The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruise, Stephanie D. Jefferson, was driving westbound at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and spun out. Her vehicle hit a 2014 Toyota Sienna, driven by 45 year old Antonio Branairos, then struck the jersey wall head on.

Ms. Jefferson was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt and speed was a factor in the crash. Mr. Branairos did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

Family members have been notified and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.