Date announced for Suffolk’s Annual Senior Sweetheart Ball

SUFFOLK, VA – Hampton Roads adults 55 and older are invited to attend Suffolk’s Annual Senior Sweetheart Ball!

The ball will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 5921 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk, Virginia.

Dress in your Valentine’s finest and enjoy an afternoon of dining and dancing on February 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Registration is $10 per person and a plated meal will be served with a choice of Rosemary Chicken or Grilled Sirloin. Guests will enjoy dancing, games, door prizes, a photo booth and a fun atmosphere with friends.

Tickets will be sold until February 7 or until the event is full.

To register, please visit one of Suffolk’s Parks & Recreation centers or visit their Administration Office at 134 South 6th Street in downtown Suffolk.

If you have any questions, or would like to register a large group, please call the Special Events Coordinator, Emily Upton, at (757)-514-7267.