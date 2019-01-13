2 adults, 1 child displaced after Saturday night house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night that left three people displaced.

According to the department, units were dispatched at 9:54 p.m. to a one-story house in the 3500 block of Karlin Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the house’s attached garage.

The residence was occupied at the time. All residents escaped before the fire department arrived.

The fire was called under control at 10:24 p.m., and no one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of two adults and one child.

Fire officials are still investigating the fire’s cause.