NORFOLK, Va. – A vehicle slammed into a house in the 3400 block of E. Princess Anne Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the call came in at 1:45 a.m. for a car that crashed into a home.

The driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in an ambulance. The Norfolk Police Department said that the man’s injuries are critical, but he is in stable condition.

