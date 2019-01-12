The Wildlife Center of Virginia release rehabilitated Bald Eagle

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading and teaching hospital for native wildlife, released a mature Bald Eagle on Friday, January 11 around 1 p.m. at Tall Pines Harbor Campground.

The release was made by Ed Clark, the President and Co-Founder of the Wildlife Center.

On October 1, 2018, an adult Bald Eagle was seen swimming to shore at Tall Pines Harbor Campground. The eagle was rescued and taken to a nearby wildlife rehabilitation center for assessment and stabilization. The eagle was transferred to the Center in Waynesboro on October 2.

The Eagle received a complete physical examination, including radiographs, and was assigned Patient Number #18-2865, the 2,865 patient of the year at the Center.

Center veterinarians found a number of injuries: blunted talons, puncture wounds, and retinal tears in the left eye. These are injuries consistent with a fight with another eagle. The eagle’s wounds were cleaned and began to receive anti-inflammatories, fluids, and antibiotics.

The Center’s veterinarians decided that the eagle should be assessed after a three-month recovery period. A complete case history is available at the Center’s website.

The eagle continued its recuperation over the past three months in outdoor flight pens, where it built up strength and stamina. The eagles injuries have fully healed and the Center veterinary and and rehabilitation staff have determined that the eagle is ready to be returned to the wild.