PORTSMOUTH, Va. –┬áThe Portsmouth Fire Department is on the scene of a crane fire at the terminals in the 400 block of Lee Avenue.

According to officials, the call came in at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. Crews are actively working to put the fire out.

Fire officials confirm that there are no injuries. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the incident as well to help with foam operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.