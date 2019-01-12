Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in advance of expected winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency today in advance of the anticipated effects of winter weather expected this weekend throughout the Commonwealth.

These effects include snow, ice, and high winds, and dangerous road conditions.

Downed trees, power outages, and transportation impacts will likely be a result of the storms. The executive order is designed to help Virginia mitigate any damage caused by the winter weather event and to streamline the process that the Commonwealth uses to provide assistance to localities and communities impacted by storm effects.

“I am declaring a state of emergency in order to prepare and coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to anticipated winter storm impacts, including snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and power outages,” said Governor Northam. “Virginians should take precautions to stay safe as we begin experiencing winter weather effects.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard and other pertinent agencies are already mobilizing and preparing for the impact of this storm.

To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family and your business for winter weather, visit this link. For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.

Governor Northam authorized a maximum of $100,000 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government’s mission assignments authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that are allowable as defined by The Stafford Act.

This funding is also available for state response and recovery operations and incident documentation.

This Executive Order shall be effective January 12, 2019, and shall remain in full force and in effect until February 12, 2019, unless sooner amended or rescinded by further executive order.

To read the full text of the order, click here.