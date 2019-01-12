× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a wintry mix, rain and wind for your Sunday

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 AM Monday for the city of Williamsburg, Gloucester, Sussex, Surry, James City and York County

Precipitation will ramp up overnight. Expect rain for the Southside, Albemarle, OBX, along with Northampton, Hertford and Bertie Counties. Inland Virginia, Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore will start out as a wintry mix and will kind of ride that line between rain and frozen precipitation. The bulk of the precipitation will occur 1:00 AM-1:00 PM. Temperatures will actually warm overnight and Sunday morning, so most communities should see a changeover to rain. It will not only be wet, it will also be windy. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph. The higher gusts will occur along the coast. As the system pulls eastward, the precipitation will begin to taper off. As the temperatures drop and we get that colder air on the backside of the area of low pressure, expect to see precipitation in the form of light snow or sleet. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

The system will continue to move out Monday morning. We may have to deal with some morning flurries to the north or a wintry mix along the coast. Conditions will dry out by the afternoon with highs in the low and mid 40s. Overall, we aren’t expecting any accumulating snow for most of Southside, Albemarle and the OBX. Less than 1 inch is possible for Hampton, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Northamton (N.C) and Hertford. 1-2 inches possible for Surry, Sussex, York, Williamsburg, James City County, Gloucester, Mathews, Accomack, and Northampton (VA).

Dry weather and chilly temperatures will persist Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will increase Friday as an area of low pressure moves in. Keeping chances low at a 25 percent chance.

We are also keeping our eye on a storm system that could impact us next weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

