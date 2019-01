ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to a Circle D convenience store located at 1013 North Road St. in reference to an Armed Robbery.

The Elizabeth City Police Department would like your assistance in identifying the following person in the photograph below.

If you can identify this person please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or with a private message that can be sent to the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Facebook page.