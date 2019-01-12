Charles Barker car giveaway winners get their keys

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three Hampton Roads residents finally got the keys to their Silver Anniversary Car Giveaway promotion prize!

Charles Barker held their 25 annual Silver Anniversary Car Giveaway promotion on January 8 at 2 p.m.

Anyone who entered the giveaway had a chance of winning one of three silver cars: 2019 Toyota Camry, 2018 Lexus NX, or the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Charles Barker, the chairman of Charles Barker Automotive, and Nathan Drory, president of Charles Barker Automotive, congratulated the three individuals personally.

Congratulations to Jeyonia S. of Portsmouth, who won the 2018 Lexus NX, Lori B. of Virginia Beach, who won the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA and Matthew S., also from Virginia Beach, who won the 2019 Toyota Camry.