HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Winter is upon us and with it comes cold and flu season. Dr. Yael Varnado has some timely tips and products to avoid germs and continue your everyday routine even when the weather is frightful. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.
Winter wellness tips on Coast Live
-
A medicine cabinet makeover and cool weather health tips on Coast Live
-
Expert tips for happy holiday travel on Coast Live
-
Winterizing your car with Jack Nerad on Coast Live
-
Wreaths for holidays and beyond on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine shares some family-friendly holiday events on Coast Live
-
-
Exploring some of the myths around “alternative medicine” on Coast Live
-
Getting financially fit on Coast Live
-
Tips for when applying for a loan on Coast Live
-
Fall travel tips on Coast Live
-
Displaying decadent desserts at your wedding on Coast Live
-
-
How busy people can still get in shape for the new year on Coast Live
-
Money saving tips for holiday shopping from Ebates on Coast Live
-
Common misconceptions around the flu, cough and cold season on Coast Live