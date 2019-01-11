Wink yaks with Yarbrough: 1-on-1 with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, former ODU standout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - 2018 was a pretty phenomenal year for Ryan Yarbrough.

As a 26 year-old, the lefty not only made the Tampa Bay Rays' major league roster out of spring training - but he enjoyed a breakout big league season. Yarbrough, who pitched for Old Dominion in 2013 and 2014, led all major league rookies in victories with 16. His 16 wins were tied for seventh-most in the American League - the same number as fellow ODU product Justin Verlander.

Yarbrough, who finished with a 16-and-6 record and 3.91 ERA in 38 games, finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Friday night, Yarbrough served as a keynote speaker at the 2019 ODU Baseball banquet. News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler chatted 1-on-1 with the Rays pitcher prior to the event.