Virginia Beach Police looking for 26-year-old man reported missing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are looking for 26-year-old Matthew Colston, who has been allegedly missing since January 7.

According to police, Colston was last seen driving his Tan 2007 Mercury Mariner (VA – VTR-9458) in the area of Town Center. Officials added that information received leads them to believe that he may have been in the Centerville Parkway/Lynnhaven Parkway area on January 9.

Colston is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. It is not known what he may be wearing or what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information to Mr. Colston’s location or the location of his vehicle​ is encouraged to call Police at (757) 385-5000 or (757) 385-4101.