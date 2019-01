“Nihilism”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE BATTLE AT HITOMI PLAZA CONTINUES – Michael has re-taken control of Dean (Jensen Ackles) as his army of monsters continues to move in on our heroes. Sam (Jared Padalecki) devises a plan to try and reach Dean and stop Michael before anyone else has to die. The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Steve Yockey (#1410). Original Airdate 1/17/2019.