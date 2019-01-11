Suffolk retiree wins $1m Powerball prize

SUFFOLK, Va. – “We didn’t sleep at all last night!”

That’s how Wesley Odom reacted to discovering he’d won $1 million playing the Powerball.

The Suffolk man matched the first five numbers in the December 29 drawing; he only missed the Powerball number. He bought the winning ticket at College Drive Exxon, located at 339 North College Drive in Franklin, which received a $10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 12-42-51-53-62, and the Powerball number was 25. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

The retiree said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Suffolk received more than $9.2 million in lottery funds towards education in 2018, according to a release by the Virginia Lottery.