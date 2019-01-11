Suffolk Police investigating after social media threat airdropped to middle school students on bus

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating an alleged social media threat that was made toward Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School this week.

On January 9, officials say while riding the bus home, a boy showed other students a picture of an Instagram post that was saved to his phone. The post was then airdropped to other students on the bus.

School administrators were alerted to the situation, and Suffolk Police were also notified of the incident, which was originally investigated by a School Resource Officer.

Suffolk Public Schools has not provided any information on disciplinary action.

The investigation remains ongoing.

