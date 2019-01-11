Southampton County crash leaves 1 man dead

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Monday crash left one man dead in the Ivor area.

Crews responded to the scene on General Mahone Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. Two cars were involved in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Robert Billups, 72, died in the crash. Investigation showed that Billups failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Donna Easter.

Easter suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.