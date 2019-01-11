Plea for help: A Norfolk mother’s desperate search for her daughter

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk mother is pleading for answers as her daughter’s runaway case upgrades to an endangered missing person case.

Melody Wells-Munroe said her 15-year-old daughter, Amaria Derrickson has a severe mental condition.

Wells-Munroe said when she is not on her medication she can be a danger to herself and others. She recently just got released from a local mental health facility.

If you have any information on Amaria’s whereabouts contact the Norfolk Police Department.

News 3 Erin Miller is meeting with Wells-Munroe this afternoon.