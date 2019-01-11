ODU Greek community under review after racism allegations

NORFOLK, Va. – After allegations of racism within its Greek community, Old Dominion University will conduct an external review of its fraternities and sororities.

In a letter posted to Twitter Friday, ODU President John R. Broderick wrote that some members of the Alpha Phi sorority engaged in racially-insensitive behavior. Broderick did not elaborate on exactly what the behavior entailed.

Broderick also wrote that for the spring semester, the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity and the President’s Task Force on Inclusive Excellence will hold educational campus conversations “to discuss the racist manifestations of bias, bigotry and bullying.” The university will also partner with student organizations for these discussions.

“It will take all of our efforts to reinforce our shared values and promote respectful behavior,” Broderick wrote. “Working together, we will demonstrate the Monarch spirit at its best.”

