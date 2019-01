Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Garrett Barner and mixologist Kaley Brodeur from Leone's Italian in downtown Norfolk prepare two delicious dishes and a Fig Limoncello Mule.

Leone's is one of twenty-three restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, January 13th - January 20th. Participating restaurants offer a unique experience with price-fixed, multi-coursed dinner for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12.

Presented by

Downtown Norfolk Council

www.downtownnorfolk.org