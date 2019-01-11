No injuries reported after 2-car garage fire on Eastern Shore

ACCOMAC, Va. – A two-car garage fire left a detached garage and all of its contents destroyed on the Eastern Shore.

At 1:38 p.m., firefighters from Tasley, Onancock, Parksley, Melfa and Wachapreague responded to a working garage fire on Sand Pit Lane. When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed.

The fire was quickly knocked down, with no civilian or firefighter injuries. While the garage and its contents were a total loss, a nearby home received only minor damage.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.