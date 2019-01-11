Newport News Police chase, arrest man accused of firing gun after dance club fight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man after he was escorted out of a nightclub and allegedly fired a gun Thursday night.

At 11:43 p.m., Newport News Police were in the 5000 block of Mercury Boulevard, working secondary employment at a nightclub, The Alley, when a fight occurred. All parties involved were escorted out of the club.

Officers saw a man, identified as 25-year-old Dominique Wallace, go into a dark-colored vehicle and put on a sweatshirt. Officers then heard one gunshot come from the vehicle.

After a brief foot pursuit, Wallace was detained. A search in and around his vehicle revealed a firearm.

Officers also detected the odor of alcohol coming from Wallace’s person.

Wallace was arrested and charged with shooting a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm.