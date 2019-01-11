Local theaters to offer ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sing-along version Friday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local theaters in Hampton Roads will be offering tickets to the film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Friday, January 11, that will have you singing at the top of your lungs.

Seven different theaters will show a sing-along version of the movie that depicts the legendary band Queen and its charismatic lead singer Freddie Mercury.

750 theaters across the US and Canada are showing a “sing-along” version of the golden-globe award-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Below is a list of theaters in Hampton Roads (with times) that will be showing the film:

According to Fandango — @ Regal Theaters.

Kiln Creek – Newport News 6:35/9:35

Harbour View Grand16 — Suffolk 9:45pm

Greenbrier Stadium – Chesapeake 6:10pm

Columbus Stadium – Virginia Beach 10:10pm

Strawbridge Marketplace – Virginia Beach 9:30pm

Macarthur Center Stadium – Norfolk 7:10/10:20pm