Hampton Roads hospitals ask public to wear masks when entering all facilities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As flu season impacts the Hampton Roads area, local hospitals are asking all patients and visitors to wear masks when they visit medical facilities.

The recommendation extends to outpatient services, and people who have already had a flu vaccine are still asked to wear masks. While the flu vaccine is the best prevention available, it is not 100 percent effective, and masking provides a layer of protection from the disease.

In a joint statement, Hampton Roads hospitals and medical facilities said that data suggests an infected person can spread the virus for as long as 24 hours before symptoms appear, and masking helps protect patients, visitors and staff from exposure.

In addition, individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to refrain from visiting patients at area hospitals.

The recommendation to wear a mask when entering healthcare facilities will remain in effect during the flu season for as long as the disease is at widespread levels.

Here is a list of participating practices: